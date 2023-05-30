What is driving us? It is not the truth, even though the truth is shocking enough. If not the truth, then it must be that which is untrue.
No, it is neither, it is a belief that has a stench greater than an outhouse left unattended. It is a belief based on fear, fear we may be discovered for what we are. But when many accept that fear through joining together in cyber reality, that fear grows strength and becomes accepted through racism, homophobia and xenophobia resulting in divisiveness that is like an open wound that will not heal.
