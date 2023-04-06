Does anybody believe he will go to jail, and even if so, it will not be a two-person cell. What all these potential trials might do, though, is suffocate his time on the campaign trail.
Two new legal events did emerge last week, which you can add to his proverbial legal rock pile.
First, the State Department reported 117 gifts worth $291,000 Trump received from foreign leaders, were never reported and are now “missing” … huh.
Second, federal prosecutors are now investigating Trump’s social media company, specifically examining loans totaling $8 million designed to rescue these companies. These monies were wired through the Caribbean from companies controlled in part by a relative of an ally of Putin. Who needs a local bank anyway?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.