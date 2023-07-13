I would like to respond to a few of the comments written by J.D. Green recently ("Green: Creating community" July 10).
Removing the episode from the archive was the right move but given that it was done with no comment, you must consider that it looks more like hiding than an acknowledgment of an error.
As far as "First Amendment" rights, I don't think anyone ever said that it was wrong to comment on Fox Market's Facebook post at all. Rather, it was the specific behavior that was the problem.
I'm also surprised to see that comment as many people (myself included) attempted to address our concerns around this episode on the Aired Out page itself only to find our access to the page blocked and our comments deleted. Once again, doing this without addressing the comments feels more like hiding than an acknowledgment of an error.
Further, I think that it's a little disingenuous to ascribe motives such as "the attention they so eagerly desire" to your critics when efforts were made to discuss this directly and you forcibly cut off those efforts.
If you are truly committed to have "disagreement over ideas" and an open dialogue, then a good step would be to undo those blocks.
Regarding "Barre Values," I am a member of that group, and I must differ on this point. Barre Values is not a monolith. The statements of actions of members of that group are the statements or actions of those members and not of the group.
Lastly, while I am happy to see an apology, I suggested the idea of a public apology to your co-host and was told flatly, and in no uncertain terms, that no apology would be issued. What changed?