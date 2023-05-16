I was saddened and disappointed in The Times Argus reporting on the May 10 City Council meeting in Montpelier. Mr. Delcore seemed to have missed the big story of the evening, which had to do with the massively expensive repair job going to be required for the city's water system.
Actually, the growing failure of the Montpelier water infrastructure is a major story The Times Argus has been notably absent in reporting for the past eight months.
For those who may have missed the story, it is beginning to look like Montpelier will need to find an unprecedented $80 million to bring the system up to safe operating standards.
The council meeting had presentations from the city's consultants and some interaction with the representatives of the state's Water Quality Division of ANR. All the officials played nicey-nicey with the goal of making the needed policies work. However, there were a significant number of citizens who seemed aghast at the fact the Montpelier city administration let things degrade so badly for so long. Everyone will have to wait a while more on the final agreed-upon plan approved by the state, which probably won't be seen till later in the summer.
Mr. Delcore's reporting gave the issue of the plan-in-progress a kind of footnote status. He seems to be completely unaware of the story that will lead to huge financial stress for the citizens of Montpelier to fix our most critical infrastructure, whose decay has been largely ignored for 25 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.