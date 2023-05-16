I was saddened and disappointed in The Times Argus reporting on the May 10 City Council meeting in Montpelier. Mr. Delcore seemed to have missed the big story of the evening, which had to do with the massively expensive repair job going to be required for the city's water system.

Actually, the growing failure of the Montpelier water infrastructure is a major story The Times Argus has been notably absent in reporting for the past eight months.

