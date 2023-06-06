Thank you for the fine “Banquet of consequences” Commentary offered on behalf of the Resilient Montpelier group on June 1. It is a breath of fresh, life-sustaining air to see the current challenges we find ourselves facing in Montpelier laid out with such clarity and focus. Many of the problems that have been kicked down the road by city government, the state and others for decades are now coming to a head. These challenges — the many people unhoused, lack of affordable housing, our chronically neglected water system, and the climate crisis looming over everything — offer an opportunity to work together toward solutions with determination and foresight. This is a moment for serious reckoning. The banquet of consequences must be greeted with a smorgasbord of solutions.
As the authors say, we will need to "build a future that is more durable, based on the strengths of our local communities and resilient enough to adapt to the challenges coming our way." It requires planning for a future much more reliant on our own local resources — locally grown rather than trucked-in food is only one of many areas we will need to rethink and reengineer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.