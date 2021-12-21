While in Montpelier visiting a friend, I got a parking ticket for something called an odd-day violation. I thought, what the heck is an odd-day violation? I looked around for a sign and noticed a sign that told me "no parking from here to corner;" well, that didn't apply I thought. I looked at the cars behind me and saw every one of them had a ticket on them, so I guess they didn't know what odd-day parking was either.
I called Montpelier City offices and was told on-street parking was determined by the number of the day and the number of the houses on the street. Huh? Who cooked that one up? Anyway, I was told I could appeal the ticket.
I asked how do people know about this arrangement? She said residents get notices in their water bills, on Front Porch Forum, etc. Well, that's all well and good for Montpelier residents but what of out-of-town visitors? She said there were signs. I did go back and look for these signs and sure enough, there was this little sign under another street sign that, if you didn't actually look for it, you would never see it.
So my appeal was denied, and I paid the fine but I needed to voice my thoughts that this is a crazy plan. For what? Snow plowing? Is that the reason?
If you are going to shop, dine or visit someone in Montpelier, before you go, check your calendar to make sure you know what the date is and take a flashlight to check out the numbers on the houses. It gets dark early, you know.
Jan Tobias
Barre
