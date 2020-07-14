In this age of COVID-19, deficits in budgets of the states and country, can’t we concentrate on something other then turning State Street into a mural?
Everyone has a right to their opinion, and I respect it whether I agree or not, but painting streets in the Capital City isn’t the answer. Montpelier has some of the most beautiful buildings and houses our capitol building. Should the capitol and buildings be the center of Montpelier for the visitors, not street painting?
Lori Southworth Scott
Montpelier
