Last week's Times Argus Article points out, in my opinion just the tip of the iceberg regarding post office delivery issues. For example, the Barre Lions Club finally received an important check on Nov. 9 that was mailed on Oct. 26. It was mailed in Barre about a half-a-mile from the P.O.
I think the lack of response by Montpelier’s postmaster to the TA regarding the mail issues, says it all — they have no good answers. Perhaps it is “really” time to privatize this service. Since U.S. Rep. Peter Welch was upset about this problem, maybe he can get that process underway.
Rick Theken
Barre Town
