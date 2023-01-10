Many thanks to Dan Jones, who continues to speak truth to power, (Jan. 5) even though he seems to be a voice crying in the wilderness. (I can’t believe I just used two clichés in a single sentence.)
I am an elder living in one of the five rural towns which surround our small city. Like many others, I have spent most of my life and an entire career enjoying the benefits of living within commuting distance of Montpelier. With the passing years, I have evolved from a young, idealistic, progressive environmentalist to a wise but trapped old environmentalist. My wife and I would love to find a way to leave our wonderful rural home with a modest acreage, and move into our beloved little, walkable city for our “declining years.” However, the cost of housing in Montpelier is beyond our means. Don’t get me wrong. The cost of maintaining our current rural lifestyle is also becoming prohibitive, as well as environmentally questionable.
