I am a member of the Homelessness Task Force, an advisory committee for the Montpelier City Council.
For years, there have been unhoused people camping in the city. With the pandemic, all were moved to motels and have been housed for approximately 17 months. Because of state budgetary constraints, starting July 1, those individuals were moved out. As a result, many will be left without shelter, and many will camp in the city again.
Anticipating a big increase in the number of campers, the city developed a policy to guide city employees in their treatment of the unhoused. This policy speaks to treating them and their possessions with dignity and care. The tenor is one of respect. All affected city departments were involved in its development, as were other city council committees. Areas of city property were designated as available for camping.
On July 14, the task force reviewed the policy again and suggestions were taken from members of the community. While not all will be incorporated in the draft policy, all concerns were heard. The task force recommended submitting the draft to council, understanding that changes may be made later.
I want to commend Cameron Niedermayer, assistant city manager, for her patience and her spirit of inclusion in developing this document. It is the first time something of this nature has been done and will give valuable guidance to all — residents, campers and city employees.
The next steps are to provide needed support to the homeless and to ultimately have them housed.
Carolyn J. Ridpath
Montpelier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.