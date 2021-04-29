I am appalled at the vitriol spewed by the residents of Montpelier who supported the garage against the residents of Montpelier who did not support the garage. I feel our country is already divided — it's too bad when our towns mirror what is happening in the rest of the world. I really thought we were better than that.
Sandra Bettis
Middlesex
