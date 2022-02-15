When I mentioned I was going to vote "no" on the city budget, a friend asked me “What does a 'no' vote on the city budget mean?” I think that is a great question. For me, it means, even though I love the city of Montpelier and always wish to support it, I need the city council to reconsider the budget they have proposed.
I believe proposing a spending increase of more than $1.4 million or 9.7% in this year’s budget is just not a responsible decision. We are still in the grips of a pandemic. Small businesses in town are just hanging on. Older people on a fixed income cannot afford to pay more in taxes. Is this the time for such a large increase in our city budget? And then you would like to add on a bond request for the price of a large piece of land with no clear plan for its use. We know that another even larger bond would be necessary next year if you decide to build a rec center? I think not!
What I am asking with my 'no' vote is for the city council to take another look at the budget. Keep the infrastructure improvements for roads, bridges and water pipes. However, see what can wait. Do we really need everything in this budget? Do we need it now?
Consider voting "no" with me for both the Montpelier city budget and Elks property bond.
Tina Muncy
Montpelier
