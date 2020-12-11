In a recent article, Montpelier City Manager Bill Fraser reported on the city’s financial situation. According to Fraser, revenues are way down and expenses up; we are facing a budget gap of between $1.7 million to $2 million.
Fraser said the city would welcome any suggestions about what our priorities should be. What do we spend money on and where we could make cuts?
Here’s my take on expenditures. First, maintain and fix the city’s infrastructure. Second, keep city employees employed, no cuts to public safety or services. Third, if Montpelier receives any new stimulus money in the future, it should be directed toward maintaining our infrastructure and city services, our small businesses and downtown shops.
What could we cut? How about a discussion about the wisdom of pursuing a building project, the parking garage, that is completely out of sync with the values so many people expressed in the recent Montpelier Downtown Core Master Plan survey: fewer cars, a green environment, walkability, access to the river, the city’s historic feel, small scale, a place for the farmers' market.
Rebecca Davison
Montpelier
