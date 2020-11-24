In the Friday edition ("Montpelier is over-policed), author Keeton, of Montpelier, said: "We do not have crisis intervention experts in our police force."
This is a bit misleading. Thanks to Mary Moulton (WCMH executive director), Chief Tim Bombardier, former Chief Tony Facos and both cities' governing councils, a mental health/social worker has partnered with the two departments for many months. This model includes 'ridealongs' to calls, and rapid assignment to appropriate emergency calls.
This session. the Legislature will have the opportunity to expand this model statewide, a state/local partnership seen as widely successful already in Chittenden County.
Rep. Peter Anthony
Barre City
