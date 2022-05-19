As always, it is those standing to lose their profitable gravy trains who call a single-payer health care system “a cure worse than the disease." This is what Janet Trautwein said of a universal health care system, such as Medicare should be, in her commentary “Trautwein: Single-payer health care (Rutland Herald, May 13).”
Her short bio says Ms. Trautwein is the CEO of the National Association of Health Underwriters. The online encyclopedia, Wikipedia, describes this group and their mission this way: "The National Association of Health Underwriters (NAHU) is a U.S. nonprofit professional association organized to promote the common business interests of those engaged in the sale of health insurance services and to advance public knowledge for the need and benefit of health insurance products and services."
Thus, she, no doubt, has self-interest in mind when promoting such fictions as "single-payer will lead to lower-quality care," and "making health care free at the point of service, could lead to long waits." She conveniently ignores that we already have long wait times under the broken profit-driven non-system she serves, and we have the lowest quality of care for the world’s highest costs.
We should always remember where these commentaries are coming from. The authors like Ms. Trautwein, or the public relations people hired with our health care dollars to do these commentaries, do not have our best interests in mind. It is dollars that they are thinking of and not our health.
Walter Carpenter
Montpelier
