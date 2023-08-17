Now we are out of the emergency phase from the recent flooding. Next will be much discussion on preventing future floods. I suspect “climate change” (i.e., global warming caused by humans using carbon-based fossil fuels) will be the prime culprit. Solving the “problem” will involve increased control over our activities by imposed mandates.

If “climate change” is an immediate existential threat, maybe our leaders should show us the way, not just tell us what we have to do while essentially exempting themselves.