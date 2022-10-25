We have to give the English credit for knowing when they've made a mistake. The Conservative Party elected someone from their right who immediately devised with her treasury secretary a plan to cut taxes — to reduce inflation. Throw in her typical conservative economic cure-all, proposed cuts to social programs, and the pound collapses, throwing the economy up into the stratosphere of disaster. At least the Brits know when they've goofed.
Pretty soon they'll also figure out Brexit, the product of British "exceptionalism," was a mistake along with its corrupt enabler, Boris Johnson, the Trump look-alike. Maybe they'll even start to reflect wistfully on the good old days of the Labour Party when there wasn't a new prime minister every couple months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.