How generous of Burlington mayor (and former developer) Miro Weinberger to share his insight (“Housing Crisis” March 22) that the solution, as proposed in Senate bill S.100, to Vermont’s housing crisis is to be found in environmental deregulation and reliance on the “invisible hand” of market forces.
No mention by the mayor of the statewide loss of more than 3,000 full-time housing units between 2017 and 2022 to the “short term rental” pool (aka Airbnb housing vampires). Nor did the mayor explain what he has done after 11 years as mayor to force UVM Inc. to restore housing in Burlington to full-time residents instead of spreading its transient student population into the city’s neighborhoods. Nothing from the mayor about the 20% vacancy rate of existing housing units (i.e., seasonal second and third homes) in Vermont, the result of 60-year-old outdated state policies supporting a “tourism based economy.” And the lack of a workforce of carpenters, electricians and plumbers to build affordable housing and renovate existing homes? Not on the mayor’s radar scope.
