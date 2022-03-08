The March 2 Times Argus showed me as narrowly losing a race for lister here in Calais. For the record, it was actually a race for a seat on the Cemetery Commission. Long ago, I served a term as lister in Middlesex. I consider it an attack on my character to suggest I would ever consider doing that again! Sorry, but if we can't have a chuckle over an honest misprint, why read the paper at all?
Michael Fullerton
East Calais
Editor's note: Regardless of our mistake, we appreciate your service.
