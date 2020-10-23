The paid political advertisement on the front page of the paper this morning is misleading: H. Brooke Paige would have us believe ballots are being harvested by nefarious political operatives. This is simply not backed up by facts.
I have personally helped “harvest” ballots in past elections when I traveled to the homes of people who were shut in, unable to travel, and in the company of a legal justice of the peace, helped them by taking their voted ballots, in sealed envelopes, to the town clerk.
This is what current Secretary of State Jim Condos has to say about the issue: "Ballot harvesting: There is much misplaced rhetoric about voters receiving assistance with the return of their voted ballot. In practice, this is often a relative, neighbor or friend helping a home-bound voter get their voted ballot to the clerk so that their vote can be counted. The boogeyman often brought up is droves of political operatives sweeping into our communities, going door to door to amass piles of ballots. While farfetched, I have ordered that for this year, candidates on the ballot, or their staff members, cannot collect ballots from voters. We have heard the concerns and have responded prohibiting this activity.”
We will be seeing more half-truths and similar monkey business in the next two weeks. Please, if you have questions about something, dig in and find out what is actually true.
John Snell
Montpelier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.