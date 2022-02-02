In regard to a letter written in the Jan. 28 edition by Kevin Lawrence, of Newbury, I would offer the following response.
While the police are not a military organization, they are certainly quasi-military both in structure and responsibility. I would guess from your letter that you never served in the armed forces of this country. You imply that, by being a military organization, police are given special rights which are afforded to members of our military, which could not be further from the truth.
Members of our military are not only subject to all laws for civilians, but are also subject to another little set of laws and rules known as the Uniform Code of Military Justice. Implying that members of law enforcement are somehow immune to our laws due to the quasi-military way that they organize, is ignorant at best. And by the way, I served five years in the armed forces and a stint in Vermont law enforcement.
Norman Coote
North Clarendon
