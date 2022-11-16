Big "thank you" to all the young Americans who got out and voted in recent midterms. You saved our democracy from the malarkey of the MAGA maggots by electing people who are loyal Americans, who run to serve their fellow Americans, who are still connected with reality and who can see through the fog spread by MAGA liars.
Now perhaps we can begin to replace the barnacles who cling to the ship of state — people like Mitch McConnell who stuffs his fat pockets with tax breaks for millionaires and thus burnishes his self-image as a power broker.
