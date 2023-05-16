You have only to contrast the Mother's Day messages of President Joe Biden and failed ex-president Donald Trump to realize the hate-filled worlds MAGA Republicans live in.
President Biden wrote: “Today, I join families across America in celebrating the moms and women filling the role of a mother in our lives. Our mothers and grandmothers believe in us, sacrifice for us and lift us up. They're the people in our lives who have given us the most. Happy Mother's Day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.