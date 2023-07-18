Having lived in Barre for one year in the 1970s and visited Barre at least monthly every year since, I have always found everyone to be welcoming, helpful and friendly. Barre’s diverse population creates an interesting place to visit. The city is always clean and shops offer more variety than most downtowns.
Therefore, I propose that the nickname should “very merry Barre.” The Chamber could use it for a holiday theme of events around Christmas and I think as a nickname, it best describes the community that I have found over the years in Barre.