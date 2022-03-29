Vote — it all comes down to "vote."
In 2014, a merge with Bennington's CU was accomplished with a turnout of 49 votes from their CU membership: 48 'Yes,' 1 'No,' 49 votes out of an approximately 1,300 members.
VSECU's vote: 4,126 'Yes,' 508 'No,' a turnout 4,634 of the approximately 52,000 members, 3.7% and 8.9% respectively.
VSECU has more than 70,000 (as of Feb. 23) members and a quorum at an annual or special meeting shall consist of 15 members under the bylaws of the CU.
Majority has no meaning when the numbers are manipulated. You have to ask: Why do I not have access to the credit union funds to advertise my position on the merger as the board does to push theirs?
I also have to ask: If the merger is approved, what becomes of the dedicated owner/member representation as defined by the current VSECU board? Will there be two boards? One board consisting of the current board members from both organizations? A totally new board to be elected and if so, how will the representation be defined for the 90,000 versus 70,000 split of the 160,000 total members?
Alfred S. Blakey
Barre
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.