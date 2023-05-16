We are now approaching the start of the summer months and Memorial Day is right around the corner. While many think of this as a day to celebrate the unofficial start of summer, the American Legion and VFW know what this day really is. It is not about barbecues, but rather a day to remember all those individuals who made the ultimate sacrifice in defending our freedoms, and those in the military who continue to do so. Let us never forget.
Please pause for a few moments on Memorial Day and give this, United States of America's most sacred holiday, the dignity it deserves.
