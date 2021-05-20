Meeting resumes
Hallelujah! It’s been more than a year since Plainfield Quaker Meeting has gathered for meeting to worship in our lovely meetinghouse on the banks of the Winooski River, and we are excited to open up again for in-person worship starting at 10:30 a.m. this coming Sunday, May 23.
We’ve been grateful for the opportunity to worship virtually via Zoom, and will continue to offer remote worship at 8:30 a.m. starting this Sunday. All are welcome to attend either or both of our worship times together.
Those attending in-person meeting for worship are asked to please wear a mask. If you haven’t been fully vaccinated, please minimize exposure of yourselves and others when considering where you sit and how you distance yourselves. We’ll have the windows open for air circulation. And, if the weather is good, we will offer indoor and outdoor seating.
These changes are in effect through June, and will be reviewed at our June meeting for worship with concern for business.
We are exploring options to add internet access to the meetinghouse, which would allow us to hold hybrid gatherings, including in-person and virtual attendance. In the meantime, we look forward to being together in whatever form that takes.
Please feel free to email us at PlainfieldVTMeeting@gmail.com for the Zoom link or with any questions.
Carol Dawes
Barre
