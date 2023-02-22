Gov. Scott has proposed shifting more than 6,000 Vermont State Employees' Association retirees from original Medicare to a new Medicare Advantage plan. This “could save the state $9 million, reduce premiums for retirees and lower the system’s long-term liabilities,” Scott said.

Steve Howard, VSEA executive director, says Scott “is effectively proposing to privatize Medicare and leave retirees at the mercy of the private insurance companies who will manage the plans and will have a motive to deny needed care.”

