At my age, the reporting of the deaths of my SHS '57 classmates is becoming routine, but the passing of Kenny McPherson left me deeply saddened. We were best friends and he had many "best friends." My memory has Kenny beginning his love for skiing on the SHS Ski Team, where he enjoyed great success in alpine events for four years. During his early years on the Mount Mansfield Ski Patrol V. Barquin said, "Kenny is the best skier on the mountain." For your readers who remember V. Barquin, that was a plaudit not to be taken lightly. I will remember him always.
Stephen Johansson
Waterville Valley, New Hampshire
