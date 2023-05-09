As leaders of the Barre City Board of Civil Authority, the municipal body responsible for elections in our town, we want to make sure the voters of Barre City know our special election on May 9 will be held at the Socialist Labor Party Hall at 46 Granite St. The Labor Hall is fully accessible, has plenty of parking, and will be open regular election hours 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on that day.
Please make sure you come to the Labor Hall on May 9 for the budget revote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.