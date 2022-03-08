Enough is enough. The U.S. should impose maximum sanctions against Vladimir Putin and his corrupt and irresponsible government immediately. We should no longer be purchasing any oil or gas from that country. Sanctions should be immediate and should remain in place until Ukraine's sovereignty as a free nation is restored and appropriate reparations have been paid by Russia. If increased gas prices are too high a price for our citizens to bear while Ukraine is being destroyed and its citizens killed, then I would be ashamed to call myself an American.
Bob Murphy
Barre
