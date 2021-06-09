Ongoing, really? There was a lengthy June 7 article I read online about mask-wearing being an ongoing battle for years to come — even after the pandemic is over. "It's a psychological thing," as someone stated.
All I say is, coronavirus or not, people worry way in over their heads. For the most part, they create their own woes and have operatic streaks. I take it that's why most heart attacks exist.
Muffe Heath
Rutland
