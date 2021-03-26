With few exceptions, I've noticed, as the COVID-19 pandemic persists, pictures of people appearing on the front pages and elsewhere in your paper show no one wearing a mask.
Obviously, the people featured would not help stem the virus if for PR reasons they put on masks while being photographed but took them off as soon as the picture was taken.
Or, come to think of it, would they? Is it not surprising your photographer never thought about the influence the media can have on the average reader? For inspiration, think how many photographs of President Biden and Vice President Harris you've seen without masks.
Loretta Frei
Montpelier
