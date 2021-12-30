To those who shrilly demand the governor to impose mandatory mask-wearing:
I see this governor as a caring and yet shrewd observer of human nature who knows the Vermont temperament. It's not that a mandate requiring masking is a bad idea — clearly it makes many people feel safer, and it is one of the few ways we can slow the spread of the disease.
But if there is one issue guaranteed to inflame passions, it is this very one, next only to road rage. Unfortunately, many grown people are so immature they cannot handle the current health crisis, in general, or see beyond themselves, in particular. Violent attacks by airline passengers, or by customers in stores, resulting in injuries, are becoming commonplace, as if some unseen force has given them blanket permission to behave like beasts.
Vermont has always been a pretty easygoing state, overall. I am sure Governor Scott would like to keep it that way. But these ugly encounters could easily start up here, something no one wants to see.
There are also specific reasons a statewide mandate would be counterproductive: first, it would be unenforceable. So some citizens would take it upon themselves to "enforce" the mandate and presto! You will have a fight on your hands. Second, those who refuse to mask will always refuse. They know the reasons in favor of masking by now. By letting towns impose the rule, and by emphasizing public education, Governor Scott is keeping our social fabric intact.
Julia Purdy
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.