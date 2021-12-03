A letter to the editor in Thursday’s Herald by Lynn James Edmunds bemoans Rutland Town’s new mask mandate. Mr. Edmunds states that "compliance measures have failed us during the last 21 months" as a reason that mask mandates are a waste of time.
So I have to point out the obvious: If compliance measures have failed, it’s not because everyone everywhere has worn masks and gotten shots, but it’s because groups of people who think like Mr. Edmunds have refused to do the mature thing and fight this scourge with simple measures like wearing masks in public and getting vaccinated.
And this leads me to ask, what is so hard about simply putting on a mask for the short span of a day that you’re in a store to shop if it means that you’re contributing to the effort to defeat the coronavirus? And in stronger words, why don’t you stop trying to undermine the efforts of responsible people to defeat the virus and join them so we can get rid of this plague that has been with us for far too long?
Craig Tomkinson
Mount Holly
