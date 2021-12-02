Seems some Republican candidates can dish it out but are having trouble taking it. Whining and complaining may get a sympathetic ear from soft-hearted local folk but ask this person what he intends to do for the people of Barre City, and he has no answer.
From what we’ve seen so far, it is limited to self-aggrandizing stunts, including a paid ad with absolutely no information about the positive leadership he could bring to the council. After losing the last election, has there been a demonstration of his love of the city by volunteering in any efforts to make our community a better place?
Our governor is a coward for bowing to some in his party who claim a mask mandate would hamper the party’s chances for a national campaign. A mandate would assist all those of us in the state who understand the value of in-public masking to keep their families and neighbors safe and healthy. It protects workers not only from catching the virus and transmitting it to others (Typhoid Mary) but from attacks both physical and verbal, from those of us who won’t wear a mask.
I will only shop in establishments that require a mask for both customers and staff.
Joelen Mulvaney
Barre
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.