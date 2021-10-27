I was in West Lebanon last week on my way back to Vermont. All stores there require masks, compliance is 100%. I'll be doing all my shopping there.
I know masks are not 100% effective but they help, even if just a little, and we need help. Even if it just shows support for the folks at the post office, convenience store and not in the least, health care workers.
This surge has gone on far too long. Please write to the governor.
Neil Husher
Randolph
