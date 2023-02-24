All the legal and other complaints about high school mascots in Vermont are an overkill and unjustified. I believe you can find something wrong with just about any mascot or logo if you try hard enough.
It all started with the Rutland High "Red Raiders" and the arrowhead logo. It all got national attention. Then you had the Cleveland Indians, Washington Redskins mascots, which were deleted. I even read where the "Columbus Circle" statue of Christopher Columbus in NYC needed to come down. That is too much.
