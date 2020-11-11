I had read recently that Neil Martel had been honored for his long and distinguished service for the Montpelier Police Department. For those who did not know this, Neil, also, was the coach of the ’96 State Champion Montpelier High School football team. My son Jonathan was on that team, along with so many other fortunate young men. He was a quiet leader, whom the boys respected enormously. He was tough but fair, teaching them that preparing the team members physically and mentally would pay off, which it did. Neil was the adult figure for many of the boys who sorely needed such a positive influence in their lives. Congrats to Neil on his retirement. I am sure he will be soon serving us again in some capacity. Thank you, Neil!
Alan Rome
East Montpelier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.