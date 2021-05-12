Contemporary Dance and Fitness Studio, now in its 47th year, has had its annual spring performance at the Barre Opera House since shortly after it reopened in 1982. In this topsy-turvy pandemic year, we were very grateful to be able to view our ballet at the Opera House at no charge, despite the ongoing facilities work. What a pleasure to return to this central Vermont treasure.
For us, the Barre Opera House (BOH) is hallowed space, where dancers and families make a yearly pilgrimage to celebrate the accomplishments of artistic endeavor. Clearly, many in the central Vermont community recognize the value and beauty of the BOH. Extraordinarily, the pandemic interrupted an ongoing capital campaign. Rather than put plans on hold, efforts were stepped up, taking advantage of an empty house. Major renovations are nearing completion — new orchestra-level seating, a complete repainting of the theater and installation of a motorized winch rigging are just some of the improvements.
The Grande Dame enters another era of holding court for dancers, musicians, actors and more.
Many thanks to Dan Casey and the staff and board at the Barre Opera House, who continue their work providing the most beautiful venue in central Vermont.
Allison Mann
Montpelier
