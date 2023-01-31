If you’re the type who doesn’t pick up change because “it’s just a quarter,” well, I’ve got some news for you. Thanks to the change placed in the meters throughout downtown Barre during Merry Barre Holidays, our foundation received $3,890.
A huge thank-you to The Barre Partnership for recommending The Renita Marshall Helping Hands Foundation to the council and to the council for voting unanimously to approve the motion by Councilor Michael Boutin for Barre City that our organization be the recipient of the funds.
