To the Caledonia Central Supervisory Union and Twinfield Union School administrations, Twinfield's custodial and kitchen staff, School Board members, and parents and caregivers in the towns of Marshfield and Plainfield:
The Twinfield Education Association (National Education Association affiliated union) would like to convey our gratitude and appreciation to you. You have done the extraordinary with your work supporting our students during this unprecedented and difficult time. Taking drastic measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and transitioning to remote learning would have been impossible had it not been for your efforts. You have prioritized the education and well being of our students throughout the rapid unfolding of this national emergency. Thank you for all that you do in helping us continue our work as teachers. It is an honor to be part of such a caring community.
Thank you for your assistance.
Betsy Brigham
Plainfield
Betsy Brigham is the TEA treasurer.
