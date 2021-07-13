"One nation, under duress:" Mr. Amses says our differences are largely manufactured by the politics permeating our culture. Absolutely true. And Mr. Amses goes on to do his part to manufacture and widen the divide between liberal and conservative thought.
The kind of humility he writes about, required to bridge the gap, seems beyond even him. Critical references in the commentary aimed at only one of the two thought groups certainly begs the question, aren't you contributing to this duress?
Surely, the commentary would be the same if it simply said, I believe in unity as long as you're not conservative or of a different mindset than I. You're right, Mr. Amses, all Americans deserve better and we all should collectively demand it. But that part seems to have escaped you, at least in this commentary. We all deserve better.
Terry Reil
East Barre
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.