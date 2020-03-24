I co-own Post Office Café, a very small food and coffee establishment in the very small town of Worcester (under 1,000 residents).
While multi-billion dollar industries will be handed money to get through this global pandemic/recession, my small business (a two-person, co-owned LLC) is being offered a loan with interest.
If you are a small business owner (and I mean small: just you and your husband, or you and your business partner with an employee or two), then you are used to living month-to-month: What comes in goes out. How the federal and state governments expect us to take on debt in a time when we are slashing hours and services or simply shuttering our doors, I just don’t know.
If either government provided a one-time grant to simply cover the rent or electric bill for two months, that would be so helpful. Small businesses could weather the coming weeks with a little less lost sleep. Perhaps our governments do not realize how a relatively small amount of cash could have a big impact on keeping some of these businesses afloat ... the very businesses that give our towns vibrancy and community gathering spaces.
For now, Post Office Café is operating on limited days and hours. (Monday through Friday, 7 to 11 a.m., and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings 4:30 to 6 p.m. for grab-n-go dinner take out.)
We will try to weather this monumental storm, but if we don’t make it, it’s been such a pleasure to serve our friends and neighbors, you’ve always brightened our day.
Leslie Sabo
Worcester
The writer is co-owner of the Post Office Cafe in Worcester.
