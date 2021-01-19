In 2019, I was fortunate to install a solar tracker on my property, finally realizing a four-decade solar dream. I couldn’t afford it until after I started collecting Social Security while continuing to work. The federal tax rebate on solar enabled me to also add a heat pump.
The heat pump provided me with air conditioning during the hot summer of 2020 and heat on days even when the temperatures are in the 20s. I never had air conditioning as it was a luxury I couldn’t afford and I didn’t want fossil fuel providing more of my electricity than necessary. With a heart condition, air conditioning has been very beneficial.
Vermonters should be able to plan to reduce energy expenses for their senior years.
Myths, lies and misinformation are dangerous as we have seen recently at the federal level. The Vermont Climate Council needs to reject the myth Vermont’s energy is renewable. Net metering needs to remain law, incentives for installing solar need to be established, the idea of taxing 5 cents for every kWh produced needs to be dismissed and Vermont needs to expand its solar energy to be less dependent on outside fossil fueled energy. How soon before energy infrastructures are hacked as were federal agencies and medical websites in 2020? Local generation and control of energy need prioritization.
Norma Twombley
Wheelock
