During the recent Supreme Court hearing on vaccine mandates, one Supreme Court justice decided to use an analogy based on a hypothetical to make a point:
Vaccines are different from other OSHA regulations and safety requirements in that vaccines affect the worker both at work and also, off work. So imagine workers are forced to have a magic wand waved over themselves once coming to work and then, workers have the magic wand waved over them once they leave work. Thus, the workplace safety measure only affects workers while at work.
In the example, the employer will no longer wave the magic wand over workers as the workers leave the workplace, forcing the safety measure on workers both at work and off work.
I am unsure the justice's point with this hypothetical analogy — there is no magic, there are no wands and thus, there is no choice available in this hypothetical analogy.
Rather, we have a strained health care system that is dependent upon strained health care workers whom we should have real empathy for and realize, if our health care system no longer bends but breaks, then our public health emergency only becomes worse.
We are responsible because we have the real choice in our real world to prevent many bad outcomes resulting in a very bad outcome for all of us.
I suggest from now on, we listen to the serious people and not people who pretend to be serious people on their podcast, such as Joe Rogan.
Ronald Grande
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.