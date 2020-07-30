White supremacy

White authority

White privilege

White superiority

White influence

White entitlement

White advantage

White opportunity

White exemption

White money

White dominion

White immunity

White intolerance

and for these reasons and more,

Black Lives Matter.

Fred Wilber

Plainfield

