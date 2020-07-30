White supremacy
White authority
White privilege
White superiority
White influence
White entitlement
White advantage
White opportunity
White exemption
White money
White dominion
White immunity
White intolerance
and for these reasons and more,
Black Lives Matter.
Fred Wilber
Plainfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.