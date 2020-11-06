As of this time (Thursday a.m.) it appears Trump will lose the election for president. But it also appears that the party of Trump will walk away the clear winner of this election.
How can that be?
First, they will continue to be the majority in the Senate. Second, they have gained seats in the House and will become emboldened to use those gains to be more contentious regarding legislation in that chamber. And lastly, and perhaps most significantly, the election has shown the party of Trump, about 50% of the electorate, is filled with zealot followers willing to faithfully give up reason and accept the false and disturbing social and political reality Trump represents.
So, Biden may replace the most despicable president in our history in what will be the narrowest of victories. But, as I have stated, the party of Trump is the clear winner and will continue to be a political factor and a strong force in the social disruption and deterioration of our nation.
William Gay
Montpelier
