Any real estate salesperson understands that "location, location, location" of a property is essential to its inherent value. Tucker Carlson is learning the same as Bill O'Reilly and Glenn Beck before — it's all about location. Tucker Carlson in any other forum can only generate, at a maximum, half of his previous viewers; but, history has shown us Carlson's obscurity will be even greater.
Ronald Grande
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.