When local newspapers rely on a national news service for details of a local story, things can go wildly off track.
The Times Argus story on Feb. 3 about the Vermont Public Utilities Commission report on its investigation into the construction of the Vermont Gas pipeline was reprinted verbatim from the AP wire and runs far off the rails. It reports the hearing officer found VGS "deviated from approved construction plans without informing the state” and "made several changes to the approved construction plan.” This suggests the issue is a matter of failure to comply with the permit. In fact, the finding is that, in several instances, the unauthorized “substantial changes” have "a potential for significant impact on public health and safety.”
Your story suggests penalties will be considered for these. In fact, penalties may extend to risks to the public health and safety of the pipeline as constructed in violation of its permit.
The Times Argus and AP report Vermont’s Department of Public Service asked for the investigation. In fact, it was a group of citizen intervenors, who live close to the pipeline, who initiated the investigation into safety concerns about construction of the pipeline. Since 2017, at their own expense, these citizens gathered facts, hired an attorney and will see this case through to its end. The story offers no comment by the intervenors. Worse, it fails even to mention the citizens at the center of this case.
Our local newspaper must do better when the story’s just outside its door.
Geoffrey Gardner
Bradford
